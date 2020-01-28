October 31, 1930 – January. 17, 2020
Joan M. Schafer, 89, passed away peacefully at Bee Hive Homes in Columbia Falls, Montana. with her daughter, Kellie, by her side.
Joan worked for J.C. Penney’s for 40 years. She started at the store in Bend, Oregon. Then transferred to the Lebanon store. When that store closed down, she went to the store in Eugene.
After retirement, Joan volunteered at the Lebanon Community Hospital, for 20 years. In 2012 Joan moved to Montana to be closer to her daughter.
Joan was proceeded in death by her parents, sister and brother. She is survived by daughters, Denise, Kellie, her granddaughter Shawna and a great grandson Kanaan.
Her family would like to thank Bee Hive homes as well as, Home Options hospice care, for taking such great care of her.
