July 16, 1929 — June 25, 2018
Joan was born to Harley and Mary (Sehring) Seymour in Champaign, Illinois. She was raised in central Illinois farm country.
She was married to Rolland Goins on March 23, 1951. The couple was married for 49 years. Together, they raised four children as well as touching the lives of thousands of children during their teaching careers.
Joan relocated to Oregon four years ago to be closer to her children. Joan's last place of residence was with Harmony Senior Living in Adair Village. She was loved and cared for by the staff of the Harmony House and her family will forever be grateful.
She is survived by sons, Dean and Brett; daughters, Abbie (Steve) England and Susan (Gary) Wyckoff; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland R. Goins.
Per Joan's wishes, her ashes will be placed alongside her husband at the First United Methodist Church of Arlington Heights, Illinois. A private family service will be held at a later date.
