December 16, 1926 — December 3, 2018
Jody was a vibrant soul who mothered many children, who also loved being a grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
Jody was a long-term Corvallis resident with roots throughout Oregon and Washington, whose father, Edward C. Allworth, established the Oregon State University Memorial Union.
Jody always had a love and affinity for horses since she was two years old. As a teenager, Jody would drive her ‘Buckboard’ up and down what is now 53rd Street.
Jody's fondest horse memory was of her horse Black Sadie. That love brought Jody countless years of tending to and fostering scores of horses.
Jody will be remembered for her deep love of family, and her zest for life.
