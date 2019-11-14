May 27, 1953 — November 6, 2019
Jimmy Alan Grice, age 66, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany.
Jimmy was born in Albany to James Grice and Betty Sitton. Jimmy graduated from Albany Union High School, in 1971 and lived in Albany his entire life.
Jimmy married his high school sweetheart, Peggy Martin, on June 15, 1974. He worked at Teledyne Wah Chang for 39 years, until retiring in 2012.
Jimmy loved the outdoors. He and his father grew arborvitae trees for many years. He loved Nascar, hunting, fishing, camping and especially enjoyed his pet ducks.
Most of all, Jimmy loved his family. He always put their needs before his. Poppa Jim was always seen with one of his “girls.” His daughters and granddaughters were a big part of his life on the farm. Sometimes quiet, his heart was so big it could be felt by those near and dear to him. Friends played an important role throughout his life too, and no request went without his helping hand.
Jimmy is survived by his children, Amber and Megan Grice of Albany; his sister, Kay Grice-Gonsalves of Nevada; his niece, Traci Kezar of Vancouver, Washington; three grandchildren, Sydnee Grice, Kennedy Starline and Rylie Paden of Albany; and one great-grandchild, Aubrey Grice.
He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. on January 11, 2020 at the Riverside Community Grange Hall, 35293 Riverside Drive SW, Albany, OR 97321.
Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.