August 23, 1933 — July 21, 2019
Jimmie Laverne Adamson was born in Nuckolls County, Nebraska on August 23, 1933.
He passed away July 21, 2019 at Oregon Veterans Home – Lebanon.
He married Debra Magnussen on December 8, 1977 in Santa Ana, California. They moved to Salem, then settled in Lebanon in 1988.
Jim enlisted with the Army in 1950 in Englewood, Colorado and served one term in Korea and two terms in Vietnam. He retired from the Army with honorable discharge from Ft. Lewis, Washington on January 31, 1973. After retiring from the Army, he had been a theater manager, ATM service tech and City Delivery Courier driver.
Jim was an avid golfer and loved to read. He was a member of The American Legion Post 51 where he enjoyed singing Karaoke.
Jim is survived by Debi, his loving wife of 41 years; son, Jason of Lebanon; son, Aric of Tacoma; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
His daughter, Sandra preceded him in death in 2008.
A memorial open house will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 10 at the Adamson home.
