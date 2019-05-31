May 23, 1946 — 2019
Jerry Duerksen was born May 23, 1946 and raised in Valsetz, Oregon, a timber company town in Polk County that no longer exists. After graduating from Valsetz High School, he went to college in Monmouth, then enlisted in the US Navy.
After his service he returned to Oregon to start his degree in fish and wildlife management at Oregon State. Jerry was 12 credits away from completing his degree when an opportunity came along in 1978 to get involved in real estate. Jerry formed Duerksen and Associates, Inc. in 1984, a family owned business that provides property management for rental homes and apartments.
His company allowed him to serve and support the community that he loved. His company values were Jerry’s values; accountability, integrity, kindness, leadership, professionalism, positivity and optimism, philanthropy and the value of the gift of time.
Jerry was an avid outdoorsman, and loved to fish. Jerry was instrumental in forming the Corvallis Rental Property Management Group that brought together property owners, the university and the City to address livability issues that were once a major community concern. His influence and his positive impact are his legacy for a life that he said had no regrets.
Jerry is survived by his beloved mother, Jo Sheffield of Salem; his wife of 46 years, Beckie; son, Steve, daughter in-law, Dawn; and his brothers, Tom and Dick Duerksen, also of Salem. Jerry had three grandchildren.
His son, Michael preceded Jerry in death.
A community celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 1 at CH2M Hill alumni center at OSU.
Jerry was passionate about saying yes to supporting youth in our community and the family has requested that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis or Old Mill Center for children and families.
