February 19, 1983 — April 22, 2019
Jennifer Camile Beckham, 36, of Lebanon, died Monday, at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.
Jennifer was born February 19, 1983 in Lebanon, the daughter of Neville and Melva (Castillo) Beckham. She had resided the majority of her life in Lebanon but had also spent a few years in Portland living with her sister, Liz and brother-in-law, Dan.
Jen loved the ocean, reading, creating art, animals and was a big jokester. She was a very loving person and enjoyed being with friends and family.
Jen is survived by her father, Neville Beckham; and sisters, Elizabeth Marek and Sharee Hibbard.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Melva; brother, Russell Beckham; and sister, Michelle Bishop.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 6, at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.