January 4, 1951 — June 20, 2019
Jeffrey Taylor, son of Jim and Betty Jean Taylor, father to James Taylor, husband to Madeline Taylor and dear friend to many, has tragically passed away in an automobile accident on Highway 99 in Junction City, Oregon.
Jeff attended McNary High School in Keizer and graduated from Willamette University in 1973. Jeff was a true Oregonian who loved the people and places here in Willamette Valley and had never had any interest in living anywhere else.
Jeff worked in College Athletics nearly his entire life. Jeff filmed athletic events for Willamette University, Portland State, Boise State and the last 21 years at Oregon State in Corvallis.
Jeff recently retired and started Willamette Valley Treats selling Ruby Jewel ice cream, Jeff enjoyed spending time with friends, working with his MGs and selling his ice cream.
Jeff was a beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather and will truly be missed.
A celebration of life was held on Saturday, June 29 at Gill Coliseum.
In Jeff’s honor a scholarship has been set-up for Oregon State University Gymnastics department, if you would like to donate in his honor please contact “Our Beaver Nation” office.
