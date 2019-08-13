May 9, 1947 — August 9, 2019
Jeffrey Scott Benes passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 in Corvallis.
Mr. Benes is survived by his two children, Isaiah George Benes and Hannah Marie Benes; daughter-in-law Amanda La Bonte; and sister Barbara Vail.
Jeff was born in Akron, Ohio on May 9, 1947, but moved to California by the time he was 3. He graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1965 and spend some time in the Air Force. He moved to Oregon in the late 70’s and was employed by Hewlett-Packard.
Jeff had a vast amount of hobbies; electronics being his first love; but including foreign languages, hiking, biking, swimming and volunteering his free time. He always had a smile and wave for friends and strangers.
A service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, August 15, at Renew Church, 1677 SW 35th St., Corvallis. No flowers or donations are requested. Arrangements are being handled by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home. (www.demossdurdan.com)
