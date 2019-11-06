Jeanette Walt

February 28, 1923 — October 30, 2019
Jeanette was born to Herman and Harriet DeLangh in Marion, Oregon. She graduated from Aumsville High School.
She married Herman “Pete” Walt in December 1941. They had two daughters, Darlene Aldinger (David), and Joyce Rubel (Wayne); two grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; and six great-great-grandchildren.
She lived in Salem, Klamath Falls, 48 years in Grants Pass, and eight years in Albany. She was a homemaker with many outside interests such as gardening, Eastern Star, and a special love for golf with two holes-in-one to her credit.
She will be buried with her husband, Pete at Eagle Point National Veterans Cemetery in Eagle Point, Oregon.
At her request, no service will be held.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
