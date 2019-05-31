January 23, 1937 — May 21, 2019
In Loving Memory
Jean Elaine Mansour was a wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. She was born in winter of 1937 in Des Plaines, Illinois.
In 1958, she met the love of her life, and married NS Bill Mansour in Berlin, Wisconsin. Jean, a dedicated wife and mother, first and foremost, treasured her husband and children and embraced every moment with them.
On May 21, she joined her son, Mike and many family members and friends in Heaven.
She will be sorely missed and is survived by her husband, Bill Mansour; two sons, Barry and Steve and their wives; and Mike’s wife, Donna.
Jean’s life was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important — the simplicity of living a life with God as the focus with those she loved. Jean enjoyed hiking, puzzles, white water rafting, camping, gardening, calligraphy, cooking, hosting internationals, and traveling. She loved wild Dogwoods.
All whom loved her dearly will never forget her infectious smile, tenacity, wit, charm, talents, and undying love for them.
Please join us in celebrating her life at 1 p.m. on June 8 at Creekside Community Church, 333 NE Evans St. McMinnville, OR 97128.
As an expression of (love) sympathy, memorial donations may be made to one of Jean’s favorite charities: Corban University, World Vision, or Bethlehem Bible College.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.
