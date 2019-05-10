October 13, 1921 — May 5, 2019
Jean Bernadine Davis Radke passed away May 5, 2019 at the age of 97. All the family was gathered for the usual Sunday night dinner. She passed shortly after the last one had arrived.
Born October 13, 1921, Jean was the third daughter and sixth child of Robert Russell Davis and Loni Scharfenberg Davis of Seven Mile Creek, Mauston, Wisconsin. Her parents passed away while she was just a child and her older brothers and sisters raised her on the Wisconsin farm until she had graduated from high school. Eventually all the Davis siblings but one moved to the Linn-Benton County areas of Oregon.
Jean’s siblings, Bernard, Howard, Robert, Irene, Helen, and youngest sister Alma all preceded Jean in death and were her treasured friends in life.
Young Jean traveled from Wisconsin by darkened train with many of President Roosevelt’s World War II recruits, making her way to Corvallis shortly after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. She lived in a boarding house with her sister and friends, working for the telephone company and socializing with some of the soldiers at Camp Adair. It was a friend who introduced her to her future husband Ervin Radke. Ervin would serve in the Pacific theater of World War II. Letters between the young couple were infrequent due to his dangerous and distant work.
However, when Ervin returned from war he renewed his acquaintance with Jean Davis and they were married in the home of Ms. Ranny of Corvallis on September 5, 1947. Ervin preceded Jean in death after over 64 years of marriage in January of 2012.
Early on in their marriage Jean and Ervin bought a small plot of land south of Corvallis and with hard work and diligence turned it into a home where they raised three sons. These boys were her greatest treasure and the lasting achievement of her life.
Her loss will be felt most severely by her children, Bill (Trudy) Radke of Shedd, Oregon, Ed (Janet) Radke of Corvallis and Paul (Deann) Radke of Tangent, Oregon. Her grandchildren, Jenny, Scott, Karin Radke-Cahoon, Carl, and Max will likewise miss their loving and devoted Grandma.
Although Jean would work and retire from her job at OSU as a food service worker, she never did really retire from the family business at Radke’s Blueberries. Though she threatened and teased that she was out of a job there, she continued to enjoy the activities of greeting customers and testing the ripeness of berries every summer.
Her sewing, gardening, and baking talents have blessed the lives of many. She was part of the Presbyterian Piece Makers group for many years and loved quilting and socializing with the other women as they made quilts to send around the world to those in need. She made clothing and quilts for her children and grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.
She will always be remembered for her love of flowers. Jean kept many plants inside and outside her home and gave them as gifts to others frequently. Her ability to tend and care for things that grow was amazing and doubtless she has begun a heavenly garden, if at all possible.
Jean enjoyed spending time with friends and family and brought much love and laughter to every occasion. She will be remembered by all who knew her for the smile and sparkle of her kind and generous life.
We would like to thank Lumina Hospice for their compassion and care.
Donations in Jean’s name can be made to Lumina, Oakville Presbyterian Church or Presbyterian Piece Makers for quilt batting.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 at Oakville Presbyterian Church.
