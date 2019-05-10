December 3, 1940 — May 5, 2019
Jean Anne Ahrendt, 78, was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Thomas H. Highley and Margaret J. Kernodle. She attended more than 12 schools growing up due to her father’s work.
Jean began college in Texas but transferred to what is now Arizona State University with her parent’s final move. At ASU, Jean met Kenneth M. Ahrendt, who was in graduate school. They were married within three months.
Pursuit of a doctoral degree by Jean’s husband moved the family to Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. During this time, the family grew to four with the addition of a son, Thomas and daughter, Julie. Jean and the family moved to Corvallis in 1971 when Ken took a teaching position at Oregon State University in the school of Education. During this time, Jean was a bookkeeper and tax consultant on the side. In addition, Jean faithfully supported her children’s interests by helping in any way necessary.
Her hobbies included word puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, and knitting and crocheting. Jean knitted and donated, among other things, over 1,000 hats to the homeless, school children, and patients with cancer.
She was a member of the ECW of the Church of the Good Samaritan and WISH (Women Investing in Samaritan Health). Jean was also a member of the Yachats Ladies Club and enjoyed helping at their bazaars. She also enjoyed the casino; especially with her friend of forty-five years, Marg. Jean was always happy to see you and greeted you wonderfully. She was positive, giving, and feisty.
She is survived by her son, Thomas K. Ahrendt; and daughter, Julie A. Ahrendt.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to either the CDDC - Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center or the Oregon Food Bank.
A memorial service will be held at the Church of the Good Samaritan. When a date and time are selected it will be posted in this newspaper under Obituaries as “Service Notice.”
McHenry Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.
