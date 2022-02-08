December 22, 2003 - January 19, 2022
Jasper June Keeney, 18, of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 19). She was born in Lebanon to Kerry Keeney and Josie Mengore.
She was a Senior in high school who planned on serving in the United States Marines. She lived in Cascadia and Sweet Home her entire life.
Jasper worked at Radiator Supply House and loved her job. Previously she was working at Coffee Hut.
She loved going on any kind of adventure. She was particularly fond of hiking, fishing and camping. She loved rodeos and riding horses. She was also getting into mechanics and had hoped to pursue that further in the Marines.
Jasper was a kind, loving, adventurous young lady who was full of spirit. She loved deeply and protected her own fiercely. For someone so young, she had an old soul which contributed to her charm. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her father, Kerry James Keeney; mother, Josie Brienne Mengore; brother, Caleb Keeney; sister, Lily Keeney.
Jasper was preceded in death by her great grandfather, Ken Noah, in 2020.
A Memorial Service was held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, January 25, at New Life in Christ Church, 3243 Highway 20, Sweet Home.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
