August 23, 1924 — April 23, 2019
Janice Toland Barclay died April 23, 2019, at Harmony Senior Living.
She was born August 13, 1924 in Mitchell, South Dakota. Her family moved to Oregon when she was a young girl, living first in Eugene, and then in the Irish Bend area of Benton County. She met her future husband, David Barclay there, as their residence was adjacent to the Barclay family farm. David and Janice were married in 1943, and their first daughter was born in San Antonio, Texas where David had been posted for military training. After David’s service in the Army Air Corp at the end of World War II, David and Janice returned to the family farm, where four more children arrived in the next ten years.
Janice was a farmer’s wife, but much more. After the brood had been raised, she worked for Linn Benton Community College for a number of years. She also attended and graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in history, which, along with genealogy was a consuming passion. The couple loved square dancing, and this activity garnered them many lifelong friends.
After David’s retirement, they travelled extensively, spending winters in their RV in Arizona, and visiting far flung places…the Holy Land, England and Scotland, Australia and Fiji among them.
Janice is preceded in death by her husband, David Barclay; parents, Vernon and Hazel Toland; and by her sister, Jeanne Lane.
She is survived by five children, Cheryl Barclay, Derek Barclay and his wife, Marilyn, Jonathan Barclay and his wife, Delores, Dana Barclay and Scott Barclay; four grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 3 at Monroe United Methodist Church, with private interment to follow.
In lieu of flowers, consider making donations to the South Benton County Historical Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.