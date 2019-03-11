Janice Cori Henkel

August 25, 1957 — February 25, 2019
Surrounded by family and covered in prayer, Janice (Jan) Cori Tootle Henkel was welcomed to her forever home with her Lord and Savior on February 25, 2019. Beautiful and strong, she was a warrior of prayer, family and cancer. She loved fiercely and fought bravely.
Born to Governor and Beverly Tootle on August 25, 1957 in San Jose, California, Jan spent her childhood in Northern California. It was there she met her one and only, Glen Henkel; they were married on March 23, 1980 in Fremont, California and grew their precious family. Their life adventures and love story played out in Vancouver, Washington, Medford, Oregon and finally, Albany.
Jan cherished her family and friends. She loved nothing more than spending time with Jesus and those close to her. Her life was not only full of love, but also of serving others, family camping trips, women retreats with her daughter, her sons’ sporting events, movie dates with her husband and grandkids, shopping, and sweet treats. One of her greatest joys were her grandchildren, who knew her as Granny.
She is survived by her loving husband (Glen), three children (Jessica and Josh Scovil, Jason and Elizabeth Henkel, Jeremy and Chelsea Henkel); five grandchildren (Jonas, Miranda, Eli, Blair, and Dallas); two sisters (Cara and Al Ornellas and Jennifer and Steve Taylor); and many extended family members and friends.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on March 23, 2019 at Grace Point Church of the Nazarene in Albany.
Jan’s heart was to further the kingdom of Heaven. In lieu of flowers, please help us fulfill her desire by donating to Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, www.albanygracepoint.com/donate. Psalm 23:6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.