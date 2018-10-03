October 23, 1943 — September 24, 2018
Jan Goby, 74, of Albany, passed away peacefully Monday at her home.
Jan was born and raised in rural Illinois, the daughter of William and Edith Stillahn. After high school she attended the Institute of Business Techniques and began work for the Illinois State Police where she worked until her marriage to Gary Goby, her high school sweetheart, in 1964. After marriage, she and Gary moved to St. Louis, Missouri, where she worked at the child development clinic at St. Louis Medical School. She and Gary moved to California following Gary’s medical school and internship. From there, the family moved to Oregon to raise their family in the smaller community of Albany.
Jan was a devoted wife and mother of three children and three grandchildren. Her family was the central focus and priority of her life. In Albany, she was very involved supporting her family as a homemaker and functioning as the administrative secretary for Goby Walnut Products.
She was an active member of the Albany First Christian Church, the PEO Chapter EP, and the community at large. She loved gardening, caring for animals, traveling, spending time in nature, and walking with friends, family or the family dog.
Most importantly, Jan was the rock of stability in the Goby family. She was always available to listen, help in any way she could, and had amazing patience and grace with all. She is greatly missed by family, friends and others whose lives were enriched by her presence.
Jan is survived by her husband Gary; children, Troy, Dawn and Jeff; and grandchildren, Garret, Kenzi and Keyan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and only sibling, her sister, Joanie.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 13, 2018, at the Albany First Christian Church. A private interment was held in the Palestine Cemetery in North Albany on September 29.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St., Albany, OR 97321.
Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
