July 2, 1948 — September 15, 2018
Jan Christopher Bottjer passed from this world on Saturday September 15, 2018.
He was born to Jeanne and Richard Bottjer on July 2, 1948 in Oakland, California. Jan had three brothers, Gary, Steven, and Kurt.
Jan loved the outdoors, sports and people. In his youth, he participated in Boy Scouts and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Jan was very friendly and outgoing. In high school, his classmates voted him “Most Athletic” and “Most Congenial”. He graduated from Miramonte High School in Orinda, California.
Jan was awarded a college football scholarship to the University of Idaho. He later transferred to and graduated from the University of Nevada-Reno receiving a Bachelor’s degree. He attended graduate school at Oregon State University earning a Master’s Degree in Marriage and Counseling and a Master’s Degree in Archeology.
Jan worked as a high school counselor for over 20 years. Most of his career was spent at Corvallis High School. Jan completed his counseling career at Central Linn High School. Jan worked tirelessly on behalf of his students, and he took particular pride in helping students facing cultural, economic, and language challenges. He was particularly proud when he was able to help the high school aged children of parents that he had mentored in their youth.
In 1984, Jan married Paula J. Minear. They were married for 28 years. Together they raised her son, Toby Minear, who now resides in Boulder, Colorado.
In retirement, as in his younger years, Jan pursued his passions for cooking, history, travel, and white water rafting. He taught many people the skill and safety techniques required to take on white water rapids throughout the west. His favorite rivers were the Rogue and Colorado (Grand Canyon), both of which he successfully navigated many times. Many of Jan’s friends recognized him as a world-class oarsman with a heart as large as the rivers he loved to run.
Jan’s mother, father, and two brothers preceded him in death. He is survived by one brother, Steven Bottjer of Merced, California; two nieces, Anne Webster and Shannon Lemmon; and two nephews, Jeff Bottjer and Eric Bottjer.
The many friends and acquaintances whose lives Jan touched will miss his fun loving spirit. We will cherish the memories of times spent together.
Jan loved Corvallis and was an active member of the community for over 40 years. He supported the mission and goals of the Greenbelt Land Trust. Donations to the Greenbelt may be made in his memory.
