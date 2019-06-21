March 24, 1951 — June 8, 2019
Jim, 68, died June 8 at Salem Hospital.
He was born in Nogales, Arizona, lived in Illinois, and settled in Scio in 1983.
Jim married Mary Jean Masters on February 2, 1981 in Durant, Oklahoma.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jean of Scio; children, Ryan and Amanda; three grandchildren; brother, Joe of Illinois; sister, Jini of Illinois; and one niece and five nephews.
Donations may be made to Salem Health Foundation, designated to Salem Cancer Institute Patients.
Services will be at a later time.
Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.