March 17, 1944 — April 7, 2019
James “Jim” Wilson was born on March 17, 1944 to Edna and Carl Wilson in Corvallis. Jim attended many different schools, as his parents moved around frequently, and ended up graduating from high school in Eddyville in 1962.
While in high school, he met Janet Demaris, whom he was married to for 20 years. Together they had three children.
Jim held many jobs throughout his life. He was definitely a “jack of all trades.” Aside from his work, he had a love for art, especially drawing, and he also showed an interest in his Native American Heritage and spent a lot of time exploring that part of his life.
He lived in several areas around Oregon. He also lived in Prince George, British Columbia, Canada, Huachuca City, Arizona, and most recently in Pahrump, Nevada.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Torina G. Wilson of Redmond, Oregon; brothers, James T. Wilson, Steve Rice of Harlan, Oregon, and Richard Rice of Fallon, Nevada; sisters, Karilee Reedy of Christmas Valley, Oregon, and Beth Jones of Corvallis; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his parents, Edna and Carl Wilson; son, James L. Wilson; and daughter, Shalina R. Wilson.
Jim passed away peacefully at his sister’s home in Corvallis, and was laid to rest at the Harlan Cemetery. Services to be determined at a later date.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences for the family may be left online at fisherfuneralhome.com.
