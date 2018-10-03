July 1, 1930— July 12, 2018
James Madison Coleman III, age 88, was born in Richmond, Virginia, to parents, James Madison Coleman II and Jeannette Taylor. In his younger years, Jim lived mostly in Florida and Richmond.
Jim served 4½ years as a Corporal in the Medical Corps and Special Services of the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1952.
He attended San Francisco State University where he received his Masters in Physical Education. He moved to Oakland, California, for his first teaching/ coaching job at McClymonds High School. He was P.E./Athletics Department Chairman at Laney College and coached track and field and special education at Laney and College of Alameda.
Jim had coached five track-and-field world-record holders. He was chosen as an associate coach of the 1968 U.S. Olympic team and coached three Olympians: gold medalist Jim Hines (1968), James Robinson and Milton Goode. In 1972, he was team coach at the USA/USSR indoor track meet in Richmond. During his long teaching career, he coached various sports including wrestling, football, boxing, archery, as well as Special Ed. He was also the director of the handicapped Special Olympics at Laney College.
He is survived by Annette, his wife of 36 years; sister, Dionne (Jim) of Virginia; brother, John of Nevada; daughter, Janet Marie Roy (Jeff) of Massachusetts; sons, James Madison IV, Carl Martin, Paul Madison and Terry Madison (Donna) all of California; grandchildren, Avery, Devon, Caleb, Christina, Mica, Tenae and Antoine; brother-in-law Rodger (Margaret) Latham; sister-in-law Jennie (Jeff) Smith; and niece and nephew, Andrea and Felipe Smith.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James and Jeannette; first wife, Charlotte; son, Peter; and grandson, Carl, Jr.
According to Jim’s wishes, there will be no service. A celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date.
Donations in Jim’s memory can be made to Lumina Benton Hospice, 2350 NW Professional Drive, Corvallis, OR; or to Peralta Colleges Foundation Attention: Jim Coleman Scholarship Fund established for the Laney College track/field program, 333 E. 8th Street, Oakland, CA 94606.
Online thoughts/condolences may be shared at www.demossdurdan.com.
