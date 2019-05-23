May 14, 1945 — May 15, 2019
In loving memory of our brother, James Lawrence Wright, of Lebanon, who passed away on May 15, 2019 at the age of 94.
He was born in North Dakota and passed away at Evergreen Hospice.
As an adult, he lived in Alaska, the Willamette Valley, the Oregon coast and Lebanon for many years.
Jim enjoyed many trades. He worked on the railroad, farmed, drove truck and commercial fished before retirement.
He was a US Navy Veteran, serving four years on a minesweeper.
He is survived by his son, Patrick and daughter-in-law, Stephanie; three grandsons, Michael, Russell and Dylan and their families. He was always affectionately known as Papa. In addition, he is survived by his brothers, Phillip and Charles; sisters Gwen, Susy and Patsy; and many nieces and nephews who lived their Uncle Jim.
No services are planned.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.