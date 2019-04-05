December 3, 1931 — March 31, 2019
Jim died peacefully in the early morning hours of March 31 in Albany.
Jim was born in Corvallis on December 3, 1931 to Harlan and Grace Buckingham and as preceded in death by his parents, his sister Betty (Hjalmer), niece Susie and numerous aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret of 62 years; his children, Daniel, Rebecca (Mike), Bambi (Bill), and Brian (Pam); nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a niece and nephew.
Jim was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
