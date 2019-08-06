February 13, 1940 — August 1, 2019
James “Jim” Baggett was born on February 13, 1940, in Brewton, Alabama, to Kasey Lee and Mable (Emmons) Baggett. He was one of 11 children.
Growing up Jim would be a high school football star. Upon graduation from high school, he entered the United States Navy in 1959 and served honorably until 1966. During his time in the Navy, Jim served on the U.S.S. Washburn.
In 1963, he moved to Scio, Oregon, and resided there for over 30 years of his life. Jim met and married Sandra Slover in 1964 and instantly became a loving father to two sons. They later were blessed with a daughter. Sandy and Jim later divorced but remained friendly. He met Linda McCann in 2007 and together they enjoyed traveling and taking cruises. Linda lovingly cared for Jim until his passing. Jim had a longtime career working at Stone Container for 25 years, assembling plywood. Jim was always a hard worker, he dedicated his time to coaching Little League Baseball, and later girls’ softball in Scio for 25 years. Throughout his time as a coach, Jim’s passion for the sport helped many of his athletes. Besides coaching he also liked to watch sports and his favorite teams were the L.A. Dodgers, Seattle Mariners and Alabama Football - Roll Tide! Jim always had a great love for music and singing and learned to play the guitar later in life. He started a band called the “Night Riders” and they played together for 8 years. Other hobbies included playing blackjack, fishing, and indulging in lima beans, cornbread, hush puppies and ICE CREAM!
On August 1, 2019, Jim passed away in Albany, at age 79. He will forever be remembered by the ones who knew and loved him as a person, always ready to help another. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, sister and granddaughter, Sydnie. He is survived by his children, Barry (Inga) Baggett, Dana (Susan) Baggett, Taunia (Aaron) Chong; brothers William, Gene, Richard, Steve; sisters, Louise, Myrtle, Jeanette and Ann; grandchildren, Justin, Derek, Brady, Courtney, Rachel; great-grandchildren, Elijah and Brixon.
A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at Weddle Funeral Service in Stayton. Please leave online condolences at weddle-funeral.com.
