January 15, 1940 – September 19, 2018
This incredible woman said goodbye to us on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 to be with her Maker and other loved ones.
Born to Ray Wilson Dempsey and Delma May Altenbernt Dempsey on January 15, 1940; Jackie will surely be missed. We talked about what this would say, and she said, “Tell them I loved family and friends, even though that goes without saying!” She wanted to share that she loved animals and living on our homestead farm in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
She said she is so glad for all the memories she had with her husband, Bill Kossow because he could keep up with her sense of adventure!
Jackie loved reading and music and never missed an opportunity to join her grown kids and their friends at a party or softball game. She was a bit of a celebrity among the groups! There wasn’t a child alive that didn’t love her – something about her drew them to her every time.
Jackie loved to learn, won a spelling bee in the sixth grade and graduated from LBCC in 2003.
To know her was a gift! A truer friend would be hard to find.
From her heart, she added; “Tell them I love God and the whole shebang! Oh yes, and tell them I loved to watch Perry Mason!” We sure do love her!
Jackie is survived by her sisters, Diane Dodge and Kathleen Dempsey; children, Timothy (Tani) Kossow, Kimberly Kossow (Thomas Palmen), Mark (Ronda Schultz) Kossow; and grandchildren, Nick Ashley, Evan Kossow, Calista Ashley, Kaniesha Kossow, Shakira Kossow, Rayce Kossow, Kyia Kossow, and Taesha Kossow; and three great grandchildren. Jackie also claims as family; Grant Engelhart, Rebecca Robinson, Tracy Bye, Macey Phillips, Brynn Bye and so many more. Please know she wanted to list each of you!
We pray you rest in peace. The lessons, by example, of love, faith, courage and loyalty, not to mention living life as an adventure, will stay with us all. We know your light will live on inside of us and we thank you for that! God Bless you, in Jesus’ name, Amen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.