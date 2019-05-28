August 12, 1929 — May 24, 2019

 Jack Robert Beltz, 89, formerly of Corvallis, died May 24 in Salem.

 Jack was born August 12, 1929 in Longview, Washington to John and Evelyn (Abrams) Beltz. After high school, he served in the United States Army. He earned a bachelor’s degree from OSU. Jack owned a tax consulting business.

He married Donna Arleen Priefert who preceded him in death.

He is survived by daughter, Diane Tannahill; sons Jim Beltz and Bruce Beltz; sister Susan Skaggs.

A viewing will be at held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30 at McHenry Funeral Home. A graveside service follows at 12:30 p.m. at Oaklawn Memorial Park, Corvallis.

Tags

Load comments