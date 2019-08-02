January 8, 1960 — July 28, 2019
J. Peter Gunter, born January 8, 1960 in Albany to Joseph Leon and Evedene Gunter, passed away after a lengthy illness on Monday, July 28, at his home in Salem.
Peter graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Political Science. He spent most of his adult years in Salem.
His bright and inquisitive mind, gentle soul and caring heart will be missed.
A short memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 5 in Albany for friends and family. Call 541-928-8501 for details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.