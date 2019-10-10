March 19, 1938 — October 6, 2019
Hulan Wayne Miller, 81, passed away on October 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family in Albany.
He was born on March 19, 1938 in Broken Bow, Oklahoma to Dave and Hallie (Spears) Miller. He attended Broken Bow High School. During high school, Hulan came to Oregon to work on Clarence Gavette’s farm for summer break. It was there that he met Clarence’s daughter, the love of his life, Carol Gavette. They wed on December 6, 1958 at the Stayton Church of Christ.
Hulan graduated Broken Bow High School in 1956. He then attended Tishomingo, Oklahoma Junior College for two years and then went onto Oklahoma State University, where he received his Bachelors of Science in Agriculture.
Hulan began his career teaching Vocational Agriculture at a high school in Fredonia, Kansas. He taught there for two years, before relocating to Oregon. He taught for one year at Dayton High School, eight years at Lebanon high School, and then he spent his last two years of teaching at Sweet Home High School, where he developed the forestry program. It was during his time of teaching that he began to farm strawberries and alfalfa. He then moved into full time farming, which he greatly enjoyed. He started Miller Trailer Sales in 1982, which is still operating in Albany. In 2001, he went into business with three other partners to start Platinum Manufacturing in Oklahoma City. Hulan loved his work and was active in the management of his businesses until his passing.
Hulan was a family man, and his happiest times were spent with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved shopping with his daughters, riding horses, target practice, hunting, fishing, camping, traveling and teaching. He always looked sharp in his starched shirt and jeans, along with cowboy boots and hat that he always wore. He was a kind, loving and strong man, who lived life to the fullest and loved the life that he had.
He greatly valued his relationship with Christ and the church along with the beauty of God’s creation. Hulan was an active member of his community. He served on many boards, including the Oregon State Board of Agriculture, Linn County Fair Board, Linn County Posse and the Linn County Soil and Water Board. He was an Elder at South Salem Church of Christ in Salem, Oregon. Hulan was greatly loved by all who knew him, and will be deeply missed by the family members and friends he leaves behind.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his two sisters.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carol Miller; daughters, Julie Thornton (husband, Randall), Kerry Bangert (husband, Quintin), Jill Klampe (husband, Michael) and Melinda Mytty (husband, Kory); grandchildren, Hallie Knox, Paige and Sydney Downey, Lexi Burgess, Hillary Thies, Steven Klampe, and William and Elly Mytty; six great-grandchildren; and his brother, David Miller.
A viewing will be held from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 13 at Weddle Funeral Service in Stayton. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 14 at Market Street Church of Christ, 3745 Market St NE, Salem, OR 97301. A reception will be held immediately following the funeral service at Willamette Heritage Center (Spinning room) 1313 Mill Street SE, Salem OR 97301. A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. at Lone Oak Cemetery in Stayton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House, 4600 Evergreen Street SE, Albany, Oregon 97321.
