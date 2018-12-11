October 7, 1950 — December 6, 2018
Homer Lee Garlinghouse Jr., 68, of Sweet Home passed away Thursday.
He was born in Albany to Homer Lee Sr. and Marian Lavonne (Specht) Garlinghouse.
He served in the United States Army. He has lived in Oregon his entire life and worked for Linn Gear for 27 years.
Homer enjoyed finding land, building his home and owning his own tavern.
He is survived by his wife, Valina of Sweet Home; children, Barb and her husband, Eric, Jennifer Lee, Amy and her husband, Mark, all of Oregon; mother, Marian of Lebanon; siblings, Patty and her husband, Bob, Lois and her husband, Vince, Diana, Debra, and Robert and his, wife, Melissa, all of Oregon; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews; and aunts and uncles.
Homer was preceded in death by his dad, Homer Sr.; and two grandchildren.
Celebration of life will be 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 15 at the Masonic Hall in Lebanon, 725 S. Second Street.
Memorial contributions can be made in his name to organization of your choice.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
