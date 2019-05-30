June 29, 1952 — May 15, 2019
Holly Lightfoot Dodge, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, after a short, four-week battle with lung cancer.
She was born, the youngest of three daughters, on June 29 1952 in Chewelah, Washington. Holly was raised in Othello, Washington, graduating from Othello High School in 1970 and completed a secretarial course at Modern Business College in 1972.
On December 30, 1972, Holly married her sweetheart, Dan Dodge, and they made their home in Oregon, raising three children — Amy, Julia, and Daniel. Throughout their marriage Holly and Dan lived in many places — Woodburn, Stayton, Pendleton, Corvallis, Tillamook and finally Dallas — making lifelong friends along the way.
Holly will always be remembered for her strength, charity, selflessness and goodness. She excelled at motherhood, and especially loved being Nana to her nine grandchildren, John, Sophia, Charlie, Ava, Sam, Natalia, Duke, Olivia and Dash.
Holly was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and served in many capacities. She fiercely loved her Savior and her family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Theodore Lightfoot; and mother, Olive Kyllo Lightfoot.
Holly is survived by her husband, Dan; her daughter, Amy Aebi (Michael); her daughter, Julia Clark (Cameron); and son, Daniel Dodge. She is also survived by her sisters, Judy Johnson and Susan Coffman.
Holly was buried at Salt Creek Cemetery on May 19, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held on at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, at the Salt Creek Baptist Church Park, in Dallas.
The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.