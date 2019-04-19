November 12, 1937 — April 13, 2019
Helen (Suzy) Johnson Vincent passed away on April 13, 2019 from complications of Alzheimer's disease. She was 81.
Suzy was born on November 12, 1937 in Madison, Tennessee to Eugene and Helen Johnson. She was graduated from Vanderbilt University with a B.A. in liberal arts.
She married Charles David Vincent and raised three children while moving frequently for her husband's career in the U.S. Navy. They later divorced.
Suzy had a long career as a medical office manager in Falls Church and Alexandria, Virginia. She is survived by her children, Alexandra, Robert and Christopher; and four grandchildren.
Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.