September 23, 1921 — July 13, 2019
Helen was born September 23, 1921 in Lewisburg, Oregon to Christian and Caroline Sorenson.
She met her husband, Donald James Peterson, in Anchorage, Alaska, where they married. They moved to Alsea, Oregon in the late 1940’s. The couple owned and operated the Shell Gas Station in Alsea until 2000.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; sisters, Agneta, Esther, Elna, Myrtle, and Agnes; brothers, Noble and Kenneth; and great-grandson, Casey.
Helen is survived by daughters, Donna and Kelly (Gary); three grandchildren, John (Jane), James (Diane), and Karrie (Tyler); six great-grandchildren, Jeremy (Diana), Jeffrey (Becca), Rosa, Donald, Phoebe, and Woodrow; six great-great-grandchildren, Jesse, Andrew, Justin, Jayson, Logan, and Bentley; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to McHenry Funeral Home, 206 NW 5th in Corvallis on Friday, July 19, 2019. Viewing for Helen will be from 10 to 11:45 a.m., followed by a funeral service in the chapel at noon. Interment will follow at Twin Oaks Memorial Garden in Albany.
Please send condolences to the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
