February 25, 1925 — September 26, 2019
“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.” Psalm 116:15
Helen accepted Jesus into her heart when she was five years old. She lived for Him the rest of her life. Even as dementia took her memory, she ALWAYS remembered Jesus! Always joyful, with a song in her heart and on her lips. Jesus was faithful to Helen, as He is to all who believe in Him, for he cannot deny Himself. He was there, of course, at her passing, to lovingly and safely carry her into the presence of the living God, to spend eternity in Heaven.
Helen had the kindest, most gracious heart. She loved ALL children, was selfless, giving, humble and loving. She had a servant’s heart. “Her children arise and call her blessed!” Proverbs 31:28a
Helen was born in Muskegon, Michigan, to Alfred and Olive Green, graduated from Muskegon High School in 1943 and married Harley G. Briggs on September 10, 1943. After the birth of their first child, George, Harley and Helen moved to Owosso, Michigan so Harley could attend Bible College. Three more kids were born in Owosso, Chuck, Marilyn and Bob. Harley graduated in 1953, and they moved west with their four kids to pastor Pilgrim Holiness churches in Clarkston, Washington (1953-57), Eugene, Oregon (1957-60 - where their last two kids, Suzy and Martha, were born), and finally Corvallis, (1960-65).
In 1965, Harley was elected NW District Superintendent of the Pilgrim Holiness denomination and the family moved to Salem, Oregon. Helen was a very busy and devoted mother and pastor’s wife, deeply involved with the children’s ministries in each of these churches. The family moved to Albany in 1968 where Helen would live the rest of her life, except for her final year due to care needs. Helen was a long-time, faithful member of Albany First Assembly of God (now called Hope Church) until age and declining health, prevented her.
She is survived by five of her six kids, Chuck (Janice) Briggs of Salem, Marilyn (Darrell) Cole, of Spokane Washington, Bob Briggs and Suzy (Rusty) Duffy, all of Albany, Martha (Timothy) Long of Milwaukie Oregon; sister, Esther Diehl of Comstock Park, Michigan; 12 grandchildren, their spouses; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Helen was preceded in death by her only spouse, Harley; son, George; infant great-grandson, Sawyer Duffy; brother, Alfred, Jr.; sisters, Eleanor and (infant) Dorothy; and her parents.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Hope Church, 2817 Santiam Highway SE, Albany, Oregon, with Rev. Brett Huff officiating. Her service will be live-streamed on the Hope Church website @ www.albanyfirstassembly.org @ 2 p.m.
Memorial contributions in Helen’s honor may be made to the Gideon’s International organization.
Online memories, tributes & or condolences may be left @ https://www.crowncremationburial.com/obituaries/obituary/17479
