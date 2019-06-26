December 30, 1944 — December 27, 2018
Helen “Dee” Kimball, of Jefferson, passed away on December 27, 2018 at Salem Hospital.
The daughter of Thomas and Helen (Crow) Hall, she was born on December 30, 1944 in Los Angeles, California.
She married Gary Kimball in Reno, Nevada on November 20, 1965.
After moving to Portland in October, 1966, she worked in banking and retail in Portland and West Linn for the next 40 years.
She enjoyed camping and vacations with her family. Her favorite pastime was reading. Upon retirement, she and Gary retired to Jefferson in 2007.
She is survived by her husband, Gary; her daughter, Carie (Don Roberts) of Oregon City and granddaughters, Brennah and Brooklyn; and son James, of Kirkland, Washington.
My mom was a tremendously strong and giving woman who always put others before herself. The love for her friends and family was unquestionable and she showed that until the end. Some things about her that I will cherish the most are the love of reading she instilled in me, letting me make choices she knew were wrong, but also know that I’d learn from those mistakes. There were also shopping trips with her that my dad wasn’t supposed to know about, although I’m sure he did! My mom understood what being a grandma was all about and was the best one ever! She is missed so very much, but I know she is all around us every day. Carie
My mom was a very caring, hardworking, and loving Mother. Later in life, after moving out of state, I cherished seeing her (and my Dad) a lot. Although she was only a phone call away, she preferred to talk in person so those moments I did get to talk to her on the phone were very special. I miss my Mom every day and I am saddened that I can't have more time with her. The love I have for her in my heart with never grow cold. Growing up, I spent a lot of time with my Mom. Watching Perry Mason on the black and white TV in the kitchen and having tomato soup after a morning at Kindergarten are some of my favorite memories. We typically did the shopping together, which was always an adventure. I also have very fond memories of helping her at the video store where she worked. Camping was always a fun time and Mom always made sure the whole family had fun, was safe and well fed (especially if Dad and I didn’t catch any fish, which happened more times than I would like to admit.) James
My tears are from the joy you shared with me for 53 years. “Till the moon deserts the sky. Till all the seas run dry. Till then, I'll worship you. Till the tropic sun turns cold. Till this young world grows old. My darling, I'll adore you. You are my reason to live. All I own I would give just to have you adore me. Till the rivers flow upstream. Till lovers cease to dream. Till then I'm yours, be mine.” Gary.
