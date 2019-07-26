January 28, 1937 — July 24, 2019
Harvey Pruett, 82, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, July 24 at Waverly Place in Albany.
He was born in Geridge, Arkansas to Winford Cecil and Ina Lee (Horn) Pruett. Harvey was raised in Snake Island, Arkansas, where he went to school in Carlisle.
One Sunday while attending church, he met a beautiful young lady named Ollie Jane Tumbleson. In October 1955, they were married. In the fall of 2018, they celebrated 63 years of marriage.
Harvey worked in various occupations but spent the latter 32 years of his career at Willamette Industries where he retired in 1999.
Harvey was a working minister for over 30 years. He was a member of the Albany First Assembly of God Church where he taught Sunday school for more than ten years. At the time of his passing, he was a member of New Beginnings Fellowship in Lebanon.
Harvey was an avid outdoorsman and loved camping, hunting, boating and fishing, but most importantly he was a fisher of men. Harvey had a heart of compassion for others. He loved his family and the precious Lord, God with all his heart and it was evident to all of those around him.
Harvey is survived by his wife, Ollie (Tumbleson) Pruett; sons, Daniel, Richard, Ron, and Scott Pruett; daughters, Belinda Smith and Sue Bade; and adopted daughter, Michelle Fernando; sisters, Jerry Lokey and Myra Brassfield; brother, Carl Pruett; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Lintford, Gerald and Robert Pruett; and sisters, Lavada Sinclair and Vanada Harvey.
A viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30 at Fisher Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
