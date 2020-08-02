January 4, 1928 – July 21, 2020
Harriette Jean Gourley, 92, passed away suddenly from a heart attack the morning of July 21, 2020 in the little farmhouse she loved in Jefferson, Oregon. She was born on January 4, 1928 in Lebanon, Oregon to Louis William Beach and Erma Jean Beach (Blatchley).
She was married on June 18, 1946 to Stuart Russell Gourley two weeks after graduating Lebanon Union High School. She was a member of the First Baptist Church. She worked as a waitress, receptionist, store clerk, and ran her own food service business for many years where she was famous for her pies.
She was a mother who wanted God’s best for her children and taught her sons how to cook, iron and wash clothes, and how to work hard to provide for their families and not give up. She demonstrated what God wanted most from us was our continued obedience to our Lord through our worship of Him, through song, studying His word, our tithe, our giving of time and service to others and the importance of fellowship of breaking bread together. Her Bible was well-worn, and she was a prayer warrior for her children and their families. Her greatest desire was that her children and grands would have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ and accept Him as LORD and Savior of their lives and would walk with Him. Her faith was strong, and she chose “Don’t miss the reunion!” for her headstone. She was a kind woman and true friend who is greatly missed by those who loved her.
She is survived by five children: daughter Sharilyn Marie Hellinge, son Stuart “Corkey” Edward Gourley, son Norman Brent Gourley, daughter Dama Lou Curtright, and son Jack William Gourley, as well as many dearly loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jack Beach, sister Sharon Newell, husband Stuart, and son Gregory Lynn Gourley.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date when gatherings are allowed. Interment will be at the IOOF Cemetery in Lebanon, Oregon. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com
In memory of Jean, any donation can be sent to East Linn Christian Academy, 36883 Victory Dr, Lebanon, Oregon 97355.
