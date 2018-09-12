August 24, 1931 — September 5, 2018

He loved the Lord and is with him now. He served eight years in the military.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

He is survived by his wife Susan; brothers Robert and Johnny; daughters Connie, Diana and Mollie; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept 21, at Perl Funeral Home in Medford, Oregon.

Tags

Load comments