October 13, 1918 — September 4, 2018
Gweneth M. “Gwen” Scott, 99, passed away peacefully and went to be with her God and family on Tuesday, September 4, 2018.
Gwen was born in Lacomb, the daughter of William and Edna Cox. She attended school in Lacomb and later at Lebanon High School.
Gwen married Harold “Doc” Scott on January 19, 1941, in Lebanon. They resided in Lacomb until moving into Lebanon in 1958. They celebrated 64 years together before his death in 2005.
Gwen had attended the Lebanon First Baptist Church and had volunteered at the Lebanon Senior Center for many years.
She is survived by her children Ron Scott and wife Bev, Gail Goodman and husband Dale; six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home with burial to follow at Lacomb Cemetery.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.
