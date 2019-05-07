October 31, 1915 — May 5, 2019
Gwendolyn Esther Hare Sigmund Kottman, 103, of Holton, Kansas, passed away to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at The Pines in Holton.
She was born on October 31, 1915, in Glasco, Kansas. She was the second of four children born to Arthur LeRoy and Clara Augusta (Henning) Hare. At age five or six, her parents moved the family to the Holton area, where they lived on different farms.
Gwen married Walter George Sigmund on April 17, 1936, at the courthouse in Holton. They lived south of Wetmore, and then bought a farm east of Circleville, Kansas. They also lived for a year (1947-48) in Jefferson. Walter passed away on December 10, 1972. They were married for 36 years.
Gwen then moved to Holton in 1974. She was a homemaker all her life, but did work for a short time at the Dump (Hamburger Inn) and the Holton Livestock Exchange Café, both in Holton.
Gwen was a charter member of the Liberty Circle Club, which eventually dissolved. She was baptized and a member of the Evangel United Brethren Church, King’s Daughters, a past member of AERIE No. 3417 F.O.E., Women of the Moose, Topeka Chapter 1091, and a special group called GFRK.
On October 11, 1984, she married Robert Kottman in Springfield, Missouri. He passed away on November 22, 2012. They were married for 28 years.
Survivors include one son, Leonard Sigmund (Anne) of Lebanon; one daughter, Phyllis Sigmund Shupe of Circleville, Kansas; seven grandchildren, Jeffrey Sigmund, Terri Teichroeb and Vicki Hanley of Lebanon; Darryl Shupe (Pearlie) and Dan Shupe (Jodi) of Circleville, Kansas, Darren Shupe (Stephanie) of Tonganoxie, Kansas, Derick Shupe (Mindi) of Parkville, Missouri; 13 great-grandchildren, Brian, Bradley and Benjamin Teichroeb, Shelby Fink (John) and Chyanne Hanley, Braxton, Evan and Gavin Shupe, Teagan, Taelynn and Tyie Shupe, Brynn and Sawyer Shupe; and three step-grandchildren, Amanda Blake and Scott Ethan Fund, and Maverick Gitamag.
Gwen was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, John and William Hare; one sister, Mildred; one great-grandchild, Kelsey Hanley; and a son-in-law, Claude Shupe.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton, with burial to follow at the Netawaka Cemetery. Gwen’s family will greet friends one hour prior to service time.
Memorials may be given to the King’s Daughters at the EUM Church or to the Circleville Christian Church c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, Kansas, 66436.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
