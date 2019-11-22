Gordon Duane Chapman

December 1, 1937 — October 4, 2019
Better known as Duane Chapman was born in Pendleton, and grew up in Pilot Rock, Oregon. He was born the fourth child to Francis Gordon and Lorena Mae Chapman; now deceased.
He married the love of his life, Nancy Carol Huyette, on November 6, 1958 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. They had four children, Bonita Jo McGrow, Ronald D. Chapman, Helena F. Chapman (deceased), and Matthew C. Chapman.
Duane worked many years as a journey lineman which took him to many states such as Idaho, Texas, Louisiana, Oregon, Washington, California, and many more, where he worked for multiple utilities and contractors before retiring from Wilson Construction in 2007.
He loved to hunt, fish, and loved gardening. He and Nancy both loved to watch the hummingbirds on the back deck, but his passion was his job as a lineman.
He was well known for always wearing bib overalls which gave him the nickname “Bibs” by some.
Duane excelled in track and basketball in high school.
He always taught his family that there was nothing that could not be achieved if you gave 100%. He could fix just about anything that needed fixed; “Jack of all Trades”. There is so much more to his life that we couldn’t possibly put down on paper. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle, grandpa and great-grandpa. Duane lived a good life and he will truly be missed by all.
There will be a memorial service held in his honor at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 30 at Fisher Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
