November 13, 1911 — November 24, 2019
Gloria Galvan, 88, of Albany, passed away at her home.
The daughter of Elisha and Kathryn (Green) Lane, Gloria was born in Bonvilla, South Dakota. Gloria grew up on a farm in Tulare, South Dakota, during the Depression and Dust Bowl. Friends remember her strong independence and fun-loving ways. She taught in a one-room school house before joining the military.
Gloria was a member of the United States Air Force from 1952 to September of 1955 during the Korean War. She was a research chemist for 20 years and has been a member of St. Mary’s church. During the Korean War she was a top weather observer at Tokyo International Airport. She met and married Hank Galvan. As research chemist at the U.S. Bureau of Mines, her work on water purification is in the U.S. Library of Congress.
Gloria loved animals and children. She was an excellent house woman and enjoyed her 4-H group so very much. A good dog trainer, she worked with Welcome Waggers and R.E.A.D. (Reading Education Assistance Dogs). Her home was a welcoming place for children, horses, dogs and cats, among other animals.
Gloria will be deeply missed by those who knew her and most especially her family.
Gloria was preceded by her son, Michael; brother, James Lane; sister, Elizabeth Homestead.
She is survived by her son Paul Galvan; sister, Phyllis Brien; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; her partner, Barbara Keelen, and her children, Steven, Sally, John and Michael Altman
Services are pending sometime near St. Patrick’s Day.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
