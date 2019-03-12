March 30, 1927 — March 7, 2019
Gloria Austin Young, 91 of Albany, passed away on Thursday evening at her home.
Gloria was born in Harvey, Illinois to Roy and Sylvia (Pekny) Austin. She grew up in Wisconsin, and graduated from high school in Fond du lac, Wisconsin.
After graduation, her work took her to Prince Edward Island, Canada, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, the East Coast and then to Milwaukee, Wisconsin where she met her future husband. She married Wesley J. Young in Carlton, Minnesota on April 10, 1947. Three children were born to them before leaving Minnesota for Oregon in 1951. Another child was born in Sweet Home. They then moved to Albany in 1960 and have lived in her present home since 1968.
Gloria loved gardening and flowers, especially her roses. She enjoyed playing games with friends and feeding the birds that flew her way. She enjoyed writing poetry for and about her friends and family.
Gloria is survived by son, Ronald Young of Lewistown, Montana; and daughter, Dr. Gloria Heatherington of Las Vegas, Nevada.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Allen Austin; husband of 59 years, Wesley Young; and 18 year old son, Jimmy Alan Young.
At her request no public services will be held. A private inurnment will be at Willamette Memorial Park.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.