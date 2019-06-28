October 24, 1925 — June 21, 2019
Gerald Lester Becker, age 93, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, at his home which he built in Corvallis.
He was born on October 24, 1925 in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho to John and Naomi (Amstutz) Becker. Jerry served in the U.S. Air Force, graduated from the University of Oregon with a doctoral degree in Education and taught in the Education Department at the Oregon State University. He was distinguished for his passion in helping parents and children through his “Positive Parenting Program” in the schools.
Family and friends will fondly remember Jerry for his warmth and genuine appreciation for everything and everyone.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Dolores; sons: Ken and his wife, Janice; Steven; Bob and his wife, Theresa; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brothers; Don and his wife, Sondra; Roger and his wife, Sue.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
