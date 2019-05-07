September 28, 1923 — April 30, 2019
Georgene Whitney Winniford, 95, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the Mennonite Home in Albany.
Georgene was raised on a farm, first in Nebraska where she attended a one-room school. In 1936, she came to Dayton, Oregon, with her parents Sam and Gladys Whitney. She attended high school there, where she was involved in many activities — drama, volleyball, school paper, cheerleading and choir.
She graduated from Oregon State College with a B.S.N. (nursing), spending the last three years in Portland at the Multnomah School of Nursing.
She married Robert Winniford, PhD (1921-2004), in 1944. They spent the last 20 years of their professional lives at Whitworth College in Spokane, Washington, where she was Director of the College Health Center and advisor of nursing.
Upon retirement, they moved to their tree farm in Sweet Home, where they built their log house. She was an elder in Brownsville Presbyterian Church and enjoyed the Women's Group, outdoors, square dancing, and laughter.
They had four children, David Winniford (1948-1982); Nancy Ashley (1951- ) of Leaburg, Oregon; Gail Bergeleen (1952- ) of Spokane; and MaryAnne Winniford (1957- ) of Spokane; and five grandchildren.
Georgene spent her last 13 years at the Mennonite Village in Albany.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mennonite Village Foundation.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.