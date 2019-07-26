December 16, 1930 — July 23, 2019
Grant Renfro of Albany went home to be with the Lord at 88 years of age on Tuesday.
Born in Ellensburg, Washington to George Grant, Sr. and Florence May (McIntosh) Renfro, Grant served in the Army from 1951 to 1953.
He served the Lord Jesus Christ as a Pastor and Missionary going on at least 18 mission trips to the Philippines. He also served as a Bishop of the Pentecostal Evangelical Church.
Grant was a journeyman bricklayer, and retired from Wah Chang. He enjoyed hunting and outdoor activities as well.
Grant is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia Renfro; children, Lynn Case and Walter Renfro; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Fisher Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 1p.m. on Wednesday, July 31 at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland.
Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
