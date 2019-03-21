November 22, 1932 — March 15, 2019
George Cameron, of Philomath, died on March 15, 2019.
George was born in Corvallis. He graduated from Corvallis High School, 1951.
His life was spent working in the logging and heavy industry as a truck driver and mechanic in Oregon, Alaska, and Washington.
His retirement years were spent traveling to Arizona in the winters and Philomath in summers. He enjoyed working with rocks and visiting with friends.
George was proceeded in death by both parents; two wives; a child; one grandson; and one brother.
He is survived by his three children, Matthew Cameron (Rebecca) of Tacoma, Washington, Mike Cameron of Philomath, and Stacey Free (Steve) of Philomath; and brother, Floyd Cameron of Corvallis. He is also survived by a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on March 30, 2019, at Philomath City Park, Philomath. The family will provide hamburgers and place settings, please bring a side dish or dessert to share. George loved a good pot luck and social gathering.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.