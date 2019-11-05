March 8, 1943 — October 28, 2019
George Allen Shepherd, 76, of Albany, passed away at Waverly Place surrounded by his loving family.
Allen was born in Corvallis to George David and Gwendolyn May Shepherd. His father passed away in 1942. He would live with his great-aunt, aunts and uncles in Halsey until he was 5 years old when his mother remarried. He lived in California before moving to Pocatello, Idaho, where he met his wife of 57 years, Barbara.
They would marry after he joined the Air Force and be stationed at Stead Air Force Base in Nevada. His daughter, Gwendolyn was born in 1963 in Reno. After his honorable discharge, he moved his family to Corvallis and then later to Albany.
Shep was a hard working floor installer. He operated Shep’s Carpet Service, but also worked for Modern Carpet, Sears and Integrity Floors. He was always in high demand. When he retired his knees, Shep began working for Benson’s in Corvallis as an installation consultant. Shep loved fishing with family and friends, bowling and golfing.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Gwendolyn Kroon and son-in-law, Stephen; grandchildren, Benjaman and Jennifer; and brothers, Larry and Kenny Hall.
Contributions are encouraged to Safe Haven Humane Society.
A service will be announced at a later date.
Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.