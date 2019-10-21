October 16, 1934 — October 15, 2019
Garold F. “Randy” Jenkins, age 85, passed away after a long struggle with Parkinson's on October 15, 2019 at the Lebanon Veterans’ Home.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Remoa Ann (Matson); his sons, William “Bill” of Battleground, Washington and Robert Scott of Lakeland, Florida; and grandchildren, Tyler Dean and Amanda Rae in Washington; and sister, Donna Dahmen in Portland.
Randy was born on October 16, 1934 in Elkhart, Kansas to Floyd and Blanche Jenkins.
He graduated from Albany High School in 1953. He was in the Navy Reserve, served in the Air Force and later in the Oregon Air National Guard.
He worked at Willamette Industries (Duraflake) for 34 years.
A good family man, loving father and grandpa, Randy liked maintaining their Jefferson home and ten acres since 1963, family camping, and trail riding with his wife. They were co-leaders of the Jefferson Santiam Riders 4-H Club for several years. He and Remoa enjoyed many travel adventures across the USA in their 5th wheel during their retirement years.
He was a member of the Hill St. Church of Christ where he was a greeter and enjoyed helping with many projects, programs and social events.
He will be remembered for his friendly smile and attentive listening, who liked family get-togethers, reading, World War II, Star Wars and Western movies.
A memorial celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Hill St. Church of Christ, 1805 Hill St. Albany, OR.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lebanon Veterans Home Rec. Dept. 600 N. 5th St. Lebanon, OR 97355.
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
