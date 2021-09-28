March 16, 1936 - September 3, 2021

Frederic Edwin Williams, 85, passed away on Sept. 3, 2021 at his home in Lebanon, Oregon from Parkinson's Disease.

Fred was born on March 16, 1936 in Gillette, Wyoming, the son of Glenn O'Neil Williams and Estelene Mae Camblin Williams of Moorcroft, Wyoming, and grandson of both parent's Wyoming homesteaders and ranchers. As a young man he lived in Beulah and Sundance, Wyoming and later on a small ranch in Moorcroft.

Fred graduated high school in Moorcroft in 1954, after which he served in the U.S. Marine Corps, attaining the rank of Sergeant. He served in the Korean Conflict, stationed in Japan and Hawaii.

In 1958, Fred married Dena Gladson of Gillette, Wyoming. He attended the University of Wyoming in Laramie from 1958-1961, during which time his son, Stephen, was born. Summers were spent working for the Wyoming Highway Department, driving heavy equipment in the building of Interstate 90. He then began his career working for the State Employment Service in Cody and Jackson, Wyoming, Lakewood, Colorado and Missoula, Montana. Later he became the Personnel Officer for the City of Missoula.