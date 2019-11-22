April 1, 1930 — November 17, 2019
Francis (Bud) Capell was born in Corvallis on April 1, 1930. He passed away on Sunday, November 17 at his home in Bend surrounded by his family.
Bud graduated from Oregon State University in 1953 and joined the United States Air Force, where he had a 20 year career ultimately commanding Electronic Installation Squadrons in Europe, Philippines, Japan and Vietnam.
After retiring from the military, Bud and his wife Carmen settled in Bend where they opened Tour Time Travel in 1972 and Capell Properties. Bud is past president of the Greater Bend Rotary Club and the Bend Downtowners Association. Bud was instrumental in rebuilding Bend’s downtown core area in the 1980’s and 1990’s.
Bud is survived by his wife Carmen; children Nancy Capell, Cindy Weaver, Peter Capell, Paul Capell, Mark Capell; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a contribution to the Humane Society of Central Oregon or The Greater Bend Rotary Foundation in Bud’s name.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of arrangements.
